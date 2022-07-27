Throwback: Brooklyn Decker's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Brooklyn Decker first appeared in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2006. That turned out to be the start of a great partnership.
Decker appeared in every SI Swim issue from 2006-2011. In 2010, she was on the cover of the magazine.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look of Decker's photoshoot from 2010.
Here are some of Decker's best photos:
Even though Decker has appeared in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue several times over the course of her modeling career, she did admit that she would deal with some nerves before every photoshoot.
"No matter how comfortable I am, I still get nervous, and I think that's because SI means so much to me," Decker said. "These photoshoots mean so much to me. But I don't think those nerves will ever go away."
You can view all of Decker's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.