Throwback: Brooklyn Decker's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS - FEBRUARY 10: Cover model for the 2010 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, Brooklyn Decker arrives for Sports Illustrated swimsuit on location launch party at the Jet Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on February 10, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steven Lawton/FilmMagic)

Brooklyn Decker first appeared in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2006. That turned out to be the start of a great partnership.

Decker appeared in every SI Swim issue from 2006-2011. In 2010, she was on the cover of the magazine.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look of Decker's photoshoot from 2010.

Here are some of Decker's best photos:



Even though Decker has appeared in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue several times over the course of her modeling career, she did admit that she would deal with some nerves before every photoshoot.

"No matter how comfortable I am, I still get nervous, and I think that's because SI means so much to me," Decker said. "These photoshoots mean so much to me. But I don't think those nerves will ever go away."

You can view all of Decker's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.