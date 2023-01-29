Throwback: Camille Kostek's Debut SI Swimsuit Photos

Over the last few years, Camille Kostek has been a fixture in the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Kostek has appeared in the last five editions of SI Swim. She was the co-winner of the 2018 Swim Search, which led to her first look in the magazine.

For Kostek's debut photoshoot with SI, she traveled to Belize. You can see the best photos from that 2018 trip below.

The hard work paid off. One year later, Kostek graced the cover of SI's 2019 Swimsuit issue. She was one of three cover models that year, along with Tyra Banks and Alex Morgan.

Kostek called the honor "a dream come true" at the time.

"THIS cover is my living proof that what’s meant to be will be," she said in an emotional Instagram post. "This cover came after countless NO’s. This cover came after years of rejection. This cover came after 10 years of talking about wanting to simply be a @si_swimsuit model in the issue. This cover came after submitting a video for the first ever open call two years ago."

In addition to her work with SI, Kostek, a former New England Patriots cheerleader and the longtime girlfriend of star tight end Rob Gronkowski, has also been involved with launching her own jewelry and swimsuit lines in recent years.

You can find Kostek's full SI Swimsuit portfolio right here.