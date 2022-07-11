Throwback: Camille Kostek's First Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Camille Kostek attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Warner Music)

There were several women who appeared in this year's SI Swimsuit issue who were returning participants.

One of them was Camille Kostek. The 30-year-old Connecticut native and former New England Patriots cheerleader has been in the magazine several times, debuting in 2018.

Kostek, who has been dating former NFL star tight end Rob Gronkowski since 2015, walked the runway for the SI Swimsuit Fashion Show in 2017 and then won the inaugural Sports Illustrated Swim Search the following year.

You can relive her first shoots for the publication, which included a trip to Belize, in the videos below.

Kostek, who has also done some acting and designs her own swimwear and jewelry lines, went to St. Croix for her 2022 SI shoot.

You can see those photos here.

Now, when she isn't working, we're assuming she's helping Gronkowski enjoy retirement from football for the second time.

Check out Kostek's full catalog of SI Swimsuit photos here.