Throwback: Camille Kostek's SI Swimsuit Cover Photo

There have been a number of women who have become SI Swimsuit staples over the years. Camille Kostek is one of them.

Kostek made her SI Swim debut in 2018, and one year later, she earned the ultimate honor: a spot on the cover.

Kostek was one of three cover models SI used in 2019, along with legendary supermodel Tyra Banks and USWNT star Alex Morgan. Kostek's cover included the caption "A Star is Born."

Kostek, a former New England Patriots cheerleader who had been modeling for a few years, landing the cover was a dream come true.

The official SI Swimsuit Twitter account posted the emotional video of the then-27-year-old learning she'd been chosen to grace the front of the iconic magazine.

Kostek has since appeared in three more SI Swimsuit editions, including this year's version. She's done five SI Swim shoots overall.

The longtime girlfriend of NFL star Rob Gronkowski, Kostek has also gotten involved in acting and hosting, as well as launching her own jewelry and swimsuit lines.

