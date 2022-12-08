Throwback: Cheryl Tiegs' Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Cheryl Tiegs during Designer Nicole Miller and Cheryl Tiegs in Remembrance of World AIDS Day at Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by Sam Levi/WireImage)

When it comes to household names in the modeling industry, Cheryl Tiegs is one of them.

Tiegs is considered one of the most iconic models to pose for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Though it's not a huge surprise, Tiegs was the first model to ever appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit multiple times.

Her first appearance on the cover of SI Swim took place in 1970. She also graced the 1975 and 1983 covers.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look of Tiegs' photoshoot from 1989:

Here's the cover from the 1970 issue:

Overall, Tiegs appeared in nine issues of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

You can view Tiegs' best photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.