Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: Danica Patrick attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series.

But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling.

Back in 2008 and 2009, as she was achieving notoriety on the IndyCar circuit, Patrick appeared in the iconic SI Swimsuit issue.

In 2008, she made her SI Swim debut in a steamy beach shoot at Singer Island, Florida.

The following year, Patrick returned to SI Swim for another shoot.

This one involved her posing both on her own and with while inside of a classic car.

Patrick, 40, is the most successful woman in the American open-wheel racing history, thanks to her win at the 2008 Indy Japan 300.

She currently does commentary for NASCAR on television and still carries a massive social media presence. Patrick has also been involved in multiple high-profile relationships in recent years, including with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and star NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

You can view her entire SI Swim portfolio here.