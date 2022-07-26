Throwback: Erin Heatherton's 'Body Paint' Photos Go Viral
In 2015, Erin Heatherton made her first appearance in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Believe it or not, she had two photoshoots with the iconic brand that year.
For starters, Heatherton had a regular photoshoot in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. She also had a chance to participate in a "Body Paint" photoshoot.
The "Body Paint" series is one of the most popular photoshoots in the swimsuit world.
Although it's not an everyday experience for models, Heatherton looked like a natural during her "Body Paint" photoshoot.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's official YouTube account shared a behind-the-scenes look of Heatherton's photoshoot.
Heatherton also appeared in the 2016 issue. That photoshoot took place in Zanzibar.
Here are some photos from Heatherton's photoshoots with the SI Swim team:
You can view all of Heatherton's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.