Throwback: Erin Heatherton's 'Body Paint' Photos Go Viral

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 16: Model Erin Heatherton attends the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Celebration at Brookfield Place on February 16, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage) Michael Stewart/Getty Images

In 2015, Erin Heatherton made her first appearance in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Believe it or not, she had two photoshoots with the iconic brand that year.

For starters, Heatherton had a regular photoshoot in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. She also had a chance to participate in a "Body Paint" photoshoot.

The "Body Paint" series is one of the most popular photoshoots in the swimsuit world.

Although it's not an everyday experience for models, Heatherton looked like a natural during her "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's official YouTube account shared a behind-the-scenes look of Heatherton's photoshoot.

Heatherton also appeared in the 2016 issue. That photoshoot took place in Zanzibar.

Here are some photos from Heatherton's photoshoots with the SI Swim team:

You can view all of Heatherton's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.