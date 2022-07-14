Throwback: Erin Heatherton's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 16: Model Erin Heatherton attends the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Celebration at Brookfield Place on February 16, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage) Michael Stewart/Getty Images

Earlier this year, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released and instantly made headlines.

One of the pieces missing from the shoot this year was the "Body Paint" section. Some of those models posed for the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Erin Heatherton, a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model and Victoria's Secret model, took part in the "Body Paint" photoshoot in 2015.

Heatherton joined both the body paint and the regular shoot for 2015. She came back a year later for the 2016 shoot as well.

Photos from her Body Paint shoot can be found here. All of the photos from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit work over the years can be found here.