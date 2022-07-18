Throwback: Favorite Kate Upton "Body Paint" Swimsuit Photos

Getty Images.

Few models in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue history, if any, are more iconic than Kate Upton.

The multi-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover model often broke the internet with her photoshoots.

Some in particular gained more attention than others. Unsurprisingly, Upton's favorite "Body Paint" photoshoots often went viral.

Upton is one of several prominent models to take part in the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Some of her best shots have also been shared on social media.

Upton hasn't posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in a couple of years, but you can view her full photoshoots with the magazine here.