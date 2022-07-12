Throwback: Favorite Marisa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Getty Images.

Few Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models, if any, are more iconic than Marisa Miller.

The longtime swimsuit model posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue several times.

Miller, a veteran of the modeling game, also posed for the legendary "Body Paint" photoshoots for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Miller is one of several prominent models to be featured in the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Miller first posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 2002.

More from Miller's photoshoots with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be viewed here.