Skip to main content
149
New Articles

Throwback: Genevieve Morton's 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 28: Model Genevieve Morton arrives at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on July 28, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Getty Images.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some pretty notable photoshoots over the years. 

Few, though, have garnered as much attention as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Prominent model Genevieve Morton took part in the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoot during one of her years with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Morton's photoshoot on YouTube.

Some of Morton's best photos have also been shared on social media.

Morton, who has more than 400,000 followers on Instagram, has also shared some of her favorite shots online.

You can view Morton's full photoshoots with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.