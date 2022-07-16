Throwback: Genie Bouchard’s Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 06: Genie Bouchard attends Cash App's 'Night Of Fancy Fun' presented by Visa at Faena Hotel on May 06, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Cash App)

Genie Bouchard became a household name in the tennis world in 2014, making her way to the finals at Wimbledon. Three years later, she was featured in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Bouchard's first-ever shoot with SI Swim took place in Turks and Caicos. It went so well that she returned for the 2018 magazine.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared this behind-the-scenes look of Bouchard's rookie photoshoot:

The official Twitter account for SI Swim has also shared photos of Bouchard's shoots.

Check them out:

Bouchard had a ton of success on the court in 2014 and 2015. Although she hasn't been able to return to a Grand Slam final since her magical run at Wimbledon, she remains a very popular figure.

