Throwback: Gigi Hadid's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Outtakes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Gigi Hadid arrives to the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images) James Devaney/Getty Images

Just 27 years old, Gigi Hadid has been one of the most renowned models in the world for several years.

She and her sister Bella have been featured in various publications and in movies and television. Gigi is a three-time participant in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The Los Angeles native appeared in the magazine from 2014 to 2016, posing for photos at the Jersey Shore, in Miami and in Bora Bora.

The shoots weren't all serious business; there was plenty of time for fun. You can see some of Hadid's most famous shots and her hilarious outtakes below.

You can view all of Hadid's photos from her three SI Swimsuit shoots here.

Meanwhile, the 2022 SI Swimsuit edition can be found here.