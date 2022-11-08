Throwback: Gigi Hadid's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Gigi Hadid attends the 2018 Harper's Bazaar ICONS Party at The Plaza Hotel on September 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) Taylor Hill/Getty Images

One of the most popular models in the world, Gigi Hadid had a three-year run in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue from 2014-16.

Hadid made her SI Swim debut at the Jersey Shore eight years ago. The following year, she shot in a slightly different locale: Kauai, Hawaii.

Some of Hadid's top photos from that 2015 trip to Hawaii were shared on the official SI Swimsuit YouTube account on Monday.

You can also find Gigi's work from that shoot on the official SI Swimsuit website.

After hitting the Jersey Shore and the beach in Hawaii in her first two SI Swim assignments, Hadid left the United States for her third and final shoot in 2016. That year, she filmed in Tahiti.

You can view all of Hadid's work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.