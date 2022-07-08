Throwback: Hannah Ferguson's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 31: Hannah Ferguson attends casting for the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Midtown on August 31, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Over the years, some of the most popular models in the world have been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

In 2014, Hannah Ferguson had her first photoshoot with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team. She then returned for photoshoots in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

During that four-year span, Ferguson visited Fiji, St. Lucia and Turks and Caicos.

Some of Ferguson's best photos from her run with Sports Illustrated were captured in 2016.

Check them out:

Even though Ferguson hasn't worked with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team since 2017, she remains a fan favorite.

Ferguson currently has over 776,000 followers on Instagram. She occasionally posts throwbacks from her time with Sports illustrated Swimsuit.

You can view Ferguson's photoshoots with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.