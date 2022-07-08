Throwback: Hannah Jeter's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 07: Hannah Jeter attends the Sports Illustrated Sneak Peek of its SI Swimsuit Island during Art Basel at The W Hotel South Beach on December 7, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Sean Zanni/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured a plethora of notable models over the years.

Hannah Jeter, formerly known as Hannah Davis, has made several appearances in the SI Swimsuit Issue over the past decade.

Jeter's first collaboration with the SI Swimsuit team came in 2013. She was photographed in China.

The first photoshoot for Jeter was such a success that she returned for the next four issues.

One of Jeter's best photoshoots was in 2015. She was photographed in Tennessee.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Jeter's 2015 photoshoot on YouTube.

It has been a while since Jeter appeared in an SI Swimsuit issue, and understandably so.

That being said, the official Twitter account for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit does share some throwbacks from time to time.

You can view Jeter's full photoshoots with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.