Throwback: Irina Shayk's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: Model Irina Shayk attends the SI Swimsuit Launch Party hosted By Pranna at Pranna Restaurant on February 15, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Some of the most popular models in the world have been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the past decade.

One of those successful models is Irina Shayk, who made her debut with Sports Illustrated Swim in 2007. Four years later, she was on the cover of the 2011 issue.

Overall, Shayk is a 10-time SI Swimsuit model. That's awfully impressive to say the least.

Shayk has traveled all around the world for her shoots with Sports Illustrated, visiting Arizona, Italy, Russia and countless other places.

In 2009, Shayk was photographed in Naples, Italy. SI Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at that photoshoot here.

Additionally, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has shared throwbacks of Shayk on its official Twitter account.

You can view all of Shayk's photoshoots with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.