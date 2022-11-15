Throwback: Irina Shayk's Top SI Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: Model Irina Shayk attends the SI Swimsuit Launch Party hosted By Pranna at Pranna Restaurant on February 15, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Irina Shayk is one of the most featured models in the lengthy history of the SI Swimsuit magazine.

Making her debut in 2007, Shayk has appeared in SI Swim an impressive 10 times. She is also the first Russian to grace the cover of the iconic swimsuit edition.

Shayk's SI Swim portfolio is a rich one, with shoots in Italy, Tahiti, Arizona, Russia, the Philippines and more. Back in 2014, Shayk was filmed in Madagascar.

The official SI Swim YouTube account released a throwback profile of her from that assignment last week.

You can see more of Shayk's work in Madagascar in the SI Swim video below as well.

Shayk appeared in every SI Swimsuit magazine from 2007-16, but has not appeared on the pages since.

However, with the publication making an effort to incorporate some veteran models in 2022, perhaps Shayk will be making a return soon.

In the meantime, you can check out her full SI Swim portfolio here.