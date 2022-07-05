Throwback: Izabel Goulart's 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 15: Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Izabel Goulart arrives for SI on location red carpet event at Haze Nightclub at the Aria Resort & Casino at CityCenter on February 15, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steven Lawton/FilmMagic) Steven Lawton/Getty Images

Two months ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands everywhere.

A major part missing from the shoot this year was the "body paint" section. Over the past few years, models like Kate Upton and athletes like Lindsey Vonn have graced the SI Swimsuit edition in nothing but body paint.

One of the models to join the select few was Izabel Goulart back in 2011. She made her debut in the 2011 issue, with both a traditional shoot and one with a body paint bikini.

Here's a behind the scenes look at her very first shoot where she donned nothing but paint.

Goulart eventually returned for another shoot in 2012, but hasn't been back since. She's one of the most iconic models to grace the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and has a massive following on social media.

The Brazilian model has over 4.6 million followers on Instagram alone.

