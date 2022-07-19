Throwback: Jasmine Sanders' Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Jasmine Sanders attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The 2019 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year, Jasmine Sanders was featured on the cover of the legendary publication in 2020.

Sanders also appeared in SI Swim in 2021 and 2022. Her latest shoot took place in Belize, where she worked with photographer Yu Tsai.

"I mean, Jasmine, one of my favorite, favorite, girls to work with. Golden Barbie. That's exactly what we just did. We made her golden," Tsai said. "She looks so amazing. Can't wait for you guys to see this."

We have to say we agree with Tsai's assessment. Check out Sanders' 2022 trip to Belize for SI below.

In addition to posing for SI, Sanders has worked as a spokesmodel for Reebok and designed her own sneaker for the brand. She has also modeled for Victoria’s Secret, Savage x Fenty and DKNY, among others.

You can find Sanders on Instagram, where she goes by the name "Golden Barbie."

You can also see Sanders' full SI Swim portfolio right here.