Throwback: Jennie Finch’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured several notable athletes over the years. Perhaps we’ll see another one or two appearing in the 2022 issue, which has begun to shoot.

Among the notable athletes to pose for the iconic issue: Jennie Finch.

Finch, one of the greatest softball players in the history of the United States, posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue earlier this century.

The now-40-year-old softball legend posed for the legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 2005.

Finch, of course, is known for her legendary softball career. She played collegiately at Arizona from 1999-2002. She won a national championship with the program in 2001.

The superstar pitcher went on to star for the United States national team.

Finch, a California native, retired from the game in 2010.

Finch is one of several big-time athletes to pose for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Alex Morgan, Genie Bouchard, Lindsey Vonn, Paige Spiranac, Danica Patrick and Anastasia Ashley, among others, have all posed for the issue.

Who do you want to see posing in 2022?