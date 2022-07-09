Throwback: Kate Upton's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Kate Upton at the 76 Venice International Film Festival 2019. Marriage Story red carpet. Venice (Italy), August 29th, 2019 (Photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images) Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

For over a decade, the most popular and influential models in the world have been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Unsurprisingly, Kate Upton has appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue several times.

Upton started her career with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2011. She went on to earn Rookie of the Year honors.

One year later, Upton landed on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Her photoshoot for that year was in Australia.

Fast forward to 2018, and Upton was photographed in Aruba.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Upton's 2018 shoot on YouTube.

The official Twitter account for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has also shared photos from this shoot.

Check them out:

The 2018 issue was Upton's last run with SI Swim. Of course, she could make a return at some point in the future.

You can view Upton's full photoshoots with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.