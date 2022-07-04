Throwback: Kate Upton's 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Model Kate Upton attends The Daily Front Row Second Annual Fashion Media Awards at Park Hyatt New York on September 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rommel Demano/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)

Happy Fourth of July, everyone.

Few things are more American than Kate Upton and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Upton, arguably the most-famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model of all-time, posed for the iconic magazine issue several times over her modeling career.

Few shoots, though, garnered more attention than her "Body Paint" photos.

Upton is one of several prominent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models to take part in the "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Some of her best looks have been shared on social media.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has also released a behind-the-scenes look at Upton's photoshoots here.

You can view Upton's full galleries with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.