Throwback: Kate Upton's Historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Model Kate Upton attends The Daily Front Row Second Annual Fashion Media Awards at Park Hyatt New York on September 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rommel Demano/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)

Kate Upton is no stranger to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.

She made her debut in 2011 and has appeared several times in the following years. One of her shoots was a bit more unique than the others though.

In 2013, Upton became the first person to ever be featured in a fashion shoot in Antarctica. It was part of SI's initiative to shoot on all seven continents.

“I was very surprised by the news that that’s where my shoot was going to be located,’’ Upton said on TODAY back in 2013. “It was freezing. I’m from Florida, so it wasn’t great for me. When I came back I was losing hearing and eyesight because my body was shutting down, it was working so hard to keep warm. I was thinking warm thoughts."

Despite the challenges, Upton handled her assignment like a pro. In the video below, you can see some of the iconic images from that trip, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at how the crew managed under adverse conditions.

Taking swimsuit photos in Antarctica is something you only do once, if you ever get to do it at all. Upton certainly made the most of the experience.

You can view Kate Upton's entire career SI Swim portfolio right here.