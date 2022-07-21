Throwback: Katherine Webb SI Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

02 January 2014: Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron's girlfriend Katherine Webb sits dejected late in the game in the Oklahoma Sooners 45-31 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There's only a few months lefts until the 2022 college football season takes center stage.

Undoubtedly during the season, there will be a viral moment or two for the girlfriends of a few players. Few girlfriends in college football history have become more famous than Katherine Webb, the former girlfriend and current wife of NFL quarterback AJ McCarron.

Webb went viral during the BCS National Championship Game thanks to an overzealous introduction from Brent Musburger. It didn't take long for Webb to start cashing in on that viral moment.

She was featured in the 2013 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

Here's behind the scenes look at her shoot.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has shown several throwback looks at Webb's shoot. They've also followed up with her on major life achievements, like after giving birth to her first son.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, meanwhile, hit newsstands nearly three months ago.

You can view photos from the magazine here.