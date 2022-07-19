Skip to main content
Throwback: Lauren Mellor's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 18: Model Lauren Mellor attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 50 Years of Swim in NYC Celebration at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach House on February 18, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Lauren Mellor made quite the splash at her photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit back in 2017. 

Mellor, a 36-year-old model from South Africa, had quite the memorable photoshoot at St. Lucia a few years ago. 

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit capture all the behind-the-scenes footage of Mellor's photoshoot and posted it to YouTube. 

Here's more of Lauren Mellor's extravagant adventure in St. Lucia. 

With over 60,000 followers on Instagram, Mellor still showcases her modeling talent, often posing in swimsuits. 

Check out Lauren Mellor's full photoshoot - along with the rest of the work she's done for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit - here