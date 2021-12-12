Throwback: Maria Sharapova’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Several notable athletes have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years. Perhaps we’ll see some posing in the 2022 issue, which has begun to shoot for.

Legendary tennis star Maria Sharapova is among those who have posed for the issue.

Back in 2006, the Russia native posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She was one of the biggest sports stars in the world at the time of her photoshoot. Sharapova was coming off a win at Wimbledon in 2004. She went on to win the US Open in 2006, the Australian Open in 2008 and the French Open in 2012 and ’14.

Some of Sharapova’s coolest photos from the shoot have been shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit also shared a cool behind-the-scenes look at Sharapova’s photoshoot with the magazine.

As said earlier, Sharapova is one of several big-time athletes to pose for the issue. Alex Morgan, Genie Bouchard, Lindsey Vonn, Paige Spiranac and Danica Patrick, among others, have all been featured in the magazine.

Who will be featured in 2022?