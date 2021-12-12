The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Throwback: Maria Sharapova’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Maria Sharapova at an event for Porsche.STUTTGART, GERMANY - APRIL 22: Tennis player Maria Sharapova poses for the media as she is unveiled as car manufacturer Porsche's new brand ambassador at the Porsche Museum on April 22, 2013 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)

Several notable athletes have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years. Perhaps we’ll see some posing in the 2022 issue, which has begun to shoot for.

Legendary tennis star Maria Sharapova is among those who have posed for the issue.

Back in 2006, the Russia native posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She was one of the biggest sports stars in the world at the time of her photoshoot. Sharapova was coming off a win at Wimbledon in 2004. She went on to win the US Open in 2006, the Australian Open in 2008 and the French Open in 2012 and ’14.

Some of Sharapova’s coolest photos from the shoot have been shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

maria-sharapova14.jpg

Walter Looss/Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit also shared a cool behind-the-scenes look at Sharapova’s photoshoot with the magazine.

As said earlier, Sharapova is one of several big-time athletes to pose for the issue. Alex MorganGenie BouchardLindsey VonnPaige Spiranac and Danica Patrick, among others, have all been featured in the magazine.

Who will be featured in 2022?

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.