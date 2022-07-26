Throwback: May Andersen's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Just over two months ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands around the world.
There were plenty of iconic models who graced the pages this year - as in years past. One of the most iconic models to ever step into a swimsuit for the issue, though, was May Anderson.
She suited up for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in the early 2000's
Here's a throwback look at her shoot from 2004.
All of May Andersen's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit content can be found here.