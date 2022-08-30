Throwback: Melissa Baker's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Over the past two decades Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has featured some of the biggest names in the modeling business.

However, not everyone goes on to great acclaim in the future. In 2008, Melissa Baker set the world on fire with her appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Here's a look back at her photoshoot from 2008.

​Here's more on Baker, via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit:

Before she dazzled us in the pages of SI Swimsuit, Melissa Baker was a competitive gymnast from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. When we got our hands on the green eyed brunette, though, we whisked her off to St. John to shoot with Raphael Mazzucco. The resulting images earned her Swim's Rookie of the Year crown.

All of Baker's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit content can be found here.