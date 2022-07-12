Throwback: Michelle Jenneke's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 12: Michelle Jenneke of Australia competes in the Women's 100 metres hurdles heats during athletics on day eight of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on April 12, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Michelle Jenneke can truly do it all.

The world-class athlete is both an Australian hurdler and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend.

SI Swim provided a behind-the-scenes look at her photoshoot for the prestigious publication back in 2013.

Take a look.

Jenneke has quite the following on social media, where she shares plenty of photos from out on the track.

The 29-year-old has over 500,000 followers on Instagram.

You can find Michelle Jenneke's full line of work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.