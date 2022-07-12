Throwback: Michelle Jenneke's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Michelle Jenneke can truly do it all.
The world-class athlete is both an Australian hurdler and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend.
SI Swim provided a behind-the-scenes look at her photoshoot for the prestigious publication back in 2013.
Take a look.
Jenneke has quite the following on social media, where she shares plenty of photos from out on the track.
The 29-year-old has over 500,000 followers on Instagram.
You can find Michelle Jenneke's full line of work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.