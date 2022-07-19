Throwback: Natalie Gulbis 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

NAPLES, FL - NOVEMBER 23: Natalie Gulbis acknowledges the crowd on the 17th hole during the third round of the CME Group Titleholders at Tiburon Golf Club on November 23, 2013 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The "Body Paint" photoshoots that Sports Illustrated Swimsuit conducts are considered iconic by most fans.

In 2012, professional golfer Natalie Gulbis had the chance to participate in this photoshoot.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Gulbis' photoshoot on YouTube.

Check it out:

As you'd expect, Gulbis was excited to be a part of a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

"Anyone who has ever done swimsuit or fashion modeling, or as an athlete, just to be invited is a huge honor. It’s something I’ve wanted to be a part of for quite a few years, and I was so excited when they asked me to be a part of it," Gulbis said, via Golf Channel.

Some of Gulbis' photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can be found here.