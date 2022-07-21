Throwback: NFL Cheerleaders Pose For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Throughout its existence, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has collaborated with a handful of notable athletes. Additionally, it has worked with NFL cheerleaders.

In 2008, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit put together a special photoshoot exclusively for NFL cheerleaders from around the league.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look of this 2008 photoshoot:

Photos from the iconic photoshoot featuring NFL cheerleaders have been shared on social media.

This wasn't the only time we've seen NFL cheerleaders work with SI Swim.

Former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader Summer Wilson was part of the "Swim Search" finalists for the 2021 issue.

You can view the full photoshoot featuring NFL cheerleaders here.