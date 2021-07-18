Throwback: Paige Spiranac Poses For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Over the past few years, arguably no one has had a more rapid rise up the social media ranks than former professional golfer Paige Spiranac.

Spiranac turned from professional golfer into a golf analyst and social media superstar with a following of over 3 million on Instagram. Part of that rapid rise came from her appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

In 2018, Spiranac posed for the SI Swimsuit issue. The 2021 edition of the popular magazine will be out later this summer.

Before the new issue hits stands, let’s take a look back at Spiranac’s SI Swimsuit debut.

“This was such a hard secret to keep!” she said about shooting for SI Swim. “But I’m so honored and humbled to be included in #SISwim 2018! This issue is about self-love, empowering women, body positivity, and encouraging everyone to be kind…I’m proud of who I am! I’m proud that I can be strong, smart, AND sexy!”

“SI Swim embraces ALL women, no matter what, and just wants them to feel loved,” she continued. “You should feel loved and powerful and unapologetically YOU! And don’t let ANYONE tell you that you’re not perfect just the way you are. Thank you to @mj_day and the whole team for believing in me and letting me share my story. You’ve changed my outlook on life and let me know it’s okay to love my body.”

Spiranac’s social media presence won’t be dwindling any time soon thanks to her Instagram content and hilarious Twitter presence.

The 2021 issue of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is scheduled to hit newsstands on July 20.