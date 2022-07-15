Throwback: Paige VanZant's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 12: Paige VanZant holds an open workout for fans and media at the Scottrade Center on January 12, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Several notable athletes have appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, including MMA fighter Paige VanZant.

VanZant had her first-ever photoshoot with Sports Illustrated in 2019. She was photographed in Puerto Vallarta.

As you'd expect, VanZant was honored to be featured in the iconic magazine.

"I can't believe I got to live this dream of being in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit," VanZant said. "I am so blessed and so lucky to work with people like MJ Day."

Here are some of VanZant's best photos from her shoot with SI Swim:

VanZant was one of the most popular fighters in the UFC before pursuing a career in Bare Knuckle Boxing.

You can view all of VanZant's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.