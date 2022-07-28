Throwback: Rebecca Romijn's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: Rebecca Romijn attends The Humane Society Of The United States To The Rescue! New York Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) Taylor Hill/Getty Images

There aren't many people who have appeared in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue who are as iconic as Rebecca Romijn.

Romijn debuted in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 1996. That turned out to be the first of six photoshoots with the SI Swim team.

In addition to Romijn's 1996 appearance, she was featured in the magazine in 1998, 1999, 2002, 2006 and 2007.

A behind-the-scenes look of Romijn's 1998 photoshoot in Kenya was shared on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's official YouTube page.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has shared photos of Romijn on Twitter as well.

Romijn isn't just a popular model, she's an actress. She has appeared on the big screen for multiple X-Men movies, as well as The Con Artist, Good Deeds, Godsend, The Punisher, The Alibi and Lake City.

You can see Romijn's full photoshoot from 1998 here.