Throwback: Ronda Rousey’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Legendary MMA star Ronda Rousey is one of the fiercest athletes of her generation, but she’s more than just a fighter.

Rousey has become a star in several aspects of the entertainment world, including acting and wrestling, where she’s risen in popularity.

The former UFC star has also taken up modeling. Rousey is one of several notable athletes to pose for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Back in 2016, Rousey, now 34, was featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She’s one of several notable athletes to be featured in the magazine.

Rousey was actually one of the cover models for the 2016 issue. Some of her best photos with the magazine have been shared on social media.

Ronda Rousey in NOTHING BUT BODY PAINT… 😳 https://t.co/M2iHLTqw6m pic.twitter.com/gfFxxy7zpo — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) September 13, 2018

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit also released a behind-the-scenes look at Rousey’s bodypaint photoshoot, which can be seen here.

Shooting for the 2022 issue of the prominent magazine edition is underway.

As mentioned earlier, several notable athletes, from Alex Morgan to Genie Bouchard to Lindsey Vonn to Paige Spiranac to Danica Patrick and Anastasia Ashley, have been featured.

Who do you want to see posing in 2022?