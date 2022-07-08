Throwback: Ronda Rousey's 'Body Paint' Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some notable photoshoots over the years. One of the most popular is the "Body Paint" series.

In 2016, former UFC champion Ronda Rousey had the chance to partake in that exclusive photoshoot.

Rousey's photoshoot for the "Body Paint" series took place in Petit St. Vincent. She was then named one of three cover models for the 2016 issue.

SI Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Rousey's photoshoot here.

That wasn't the only time that Rousey had a photoshoot with SI Swim. She was also a part of the 2015 issue.

Rousey hasn't been a part of the SI Swim issue since 2016, but she's certainly keeping herself busy. Over the past few years, she has been a key component of the women's division for the WWE.

You can view Rousey's full photoshoot with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.