Throwback: Ronda Rousey's First Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 14: UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey of the United States steps off the scale during the UFC 193 weigh-in at Etihad Stadium on November 14, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

Legendary fighter Ronda Rousey has accomplished quite a bit over the course of her career.

While Rousey has been dominant inside of the fighting ring, she's also become a major celebrity outside of it.

Rousey joined the list of notable Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models back in 2015.

Here's an inside look at Rousey's first photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit:

Rousey is one of several notable athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

You can view her full galleries here.