Throwback: Sara Sampaio's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Sara Sampaio lors du 75e festival de Cannes le 25 mai 2022. (Photo by Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) Laurent KOFFEL/Getty Images

Portuguese model Sara Sampaio has collaborated with several popular brands over the course of her career. With that said, it's only fitting that she was featured in multiple Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues.

Sampaio made her first appearance with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2014. She was photographed by the Jersey Shore.

A behind-the-scenes look of Sampaio's rookie photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can be seen here:

Sampaio returned for the 2015 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Here are some photos from Sampaio's second shoot with SI Swim:

Sampaio has a massive following on Instagram - 8.2 million followers.

You can view all of Sampaio's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.