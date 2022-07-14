Throwback: Shannan Click's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 16: Model Shannan Click arrives at the premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'Ben Hur' at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on August 16, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some iconic "Body Paint" photoshoots over the years.

Shannan Click, a veteran model, posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue "Body Paint" photoshoot during her time with the magazine.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Click's photoshoots.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has also shared some looks of Click on social media.

