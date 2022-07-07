Throwback: Tori Praver's 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS - FEBRUARY 12: SI swimsuit models Tori Praver and Irina Shayk attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Party at LAX on February 12, 2009 in Las Vegas (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some pretty iconic looks over the years.

Few photoshoots, though, have garnered as much attention as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Tori Praver took part in the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Praver's shoot on YouTube.

You can view Praver's full photoshoots with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.