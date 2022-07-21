Throwback: Tyra Banks' Legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model Danielle Herrington and Tyra Banks attend the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Celebration at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage) Mike Pont/Getty Images

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured four different covers, one of which focused on star performer Ciara.

Following the shoot, Ciara opened up on what it was like to learn she would be on the cover. She said seeing Tyra Banks on the cover was a big deal - especially for a Black woman.

"I've always dreamt of being on this cover ever since I was really young, especially as an entertainer," Ciara said. "I remember the first time seeing Tyra Banks on Sports Illustrated, and that was a big deal, especially being a Black woman. At that time, a Black young girl. She was so powerful, she was a force. It made a lot of noise, I think, for all the obvious reasons, but just her being incredibly beautiful."

Tyra Banks had arguably the most iconic shoot in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit history.

Here's a behind the scenes look at what made the 1998 cover.

Like the rest of the world, Ciara vividly remembers Banks' swimsuit.

"We all remember that, iconic leopard swimsuit moment," Ciara said. "It just was so many things about that issue, and that time that was really special and historic. It's always been pretty significant in the entertainment space. So it's a big dream come true for me, and it was a special day when I got the call."

