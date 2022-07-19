Skip to main content
Throwback: Vita Sidorkina's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

MIAMI, FL - MAY 10: Vita Sidorkina attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Issue Launch at Seaspice on May 10, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has seen many iconic models grace its pages over the years.

Some have the unique distinction of doing multiple shoots for the magazine. One of those is Vita Sidorkina, who first shot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit back in 2017.

She came back for the shoot the very next year in 2018 before taking a year off. Sidorkina eventually came back for another shoot in 2020.

Here's a look back at the outtakes from her shoot in 2018.

Here's more about her, from SI Swimsuit:

Russian model Vita Sidorkina made her debut in SI Swimsuit in 2018 in Nevis. Since then she's become a mom of one beautiful little girl and an entrepreneur of her own vegan ice cream company. She's is married and lives in Miami with her husband and daughter. 

You can see more from Sidorkina's shoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.