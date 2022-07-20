Throwback: World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has seen its fair share of prominent athletes and sports figures featured in various shoots.

Some have even taken part in the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoots. Among them was United States Women's National team star Alex Morgan, who was featured in 2013.

A year later, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit came up with a unique idea centered around the World Cup. One notable shoot featured models posing in World Cup-themed body paint swimsuits.

Check it out:

Bethany Dempsey, the wife of United States Men's National Team star Clint Dempsey got in on the action as well.

You can view more from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team here.