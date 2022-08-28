Skip to main content
Look: Kate Upton's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 18: Kate Upton visits "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on September 18, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Few Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models, if any, are more iconic than Kate Upton.

The legendary swimsuit model has posed for the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue several times. She's also taken part in some iconic "Body Paint" photoshoots. 

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared some cool throwback photos for Upton's "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Upton has showed off her flexibility in recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photoshoots, too.

Kate Upton shows off her flexibility for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

SI Swimsuit.

Impressive.

You can view Upton's full galleries with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.