Look: Kate Upton's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Few Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models, if any, are more iconic than Kate Upton.

The legendary swimsuit model has posed for the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue several times. She's also taken part in some iconic "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared some cool throwback photos for Upton's "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Upton has showed off her flexibility in recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photoshoots, too.

SI Swimsuit.

Impressive.

You can view Upton's full galleries with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.