Look: Top Maria Sharapova Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

STUTTGART, GERMANY - APRIL 22: Tennis player Maria Sharapova poses for the media as she is unveiled as car manufacturer Porsche's new brand ambassador at the Porsche Museum on April 22, 2013 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)

It's one of the best times of the tennis year - U.S. Open week.

The fourth and final Grand Slam of the 2022 tennis schedule is set to begin in New York on Monday.

Serena Williams is set to play on Monday evening, while Rafael Nadal will headline play on Tuesday night. It should be a fun start to the week at the U.S. Open.

Over the years, several prominent tennis players have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

With the U.S. Open beginning, let's take a look back at when legendary star Maria Sharapova posed for the iconic magazine issue.

Sharapova is one of several notable tennis stars to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

You can view her full galleries here.