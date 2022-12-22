Look: Top NFL-Themed 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Jessica White and Nick Cannon attend Sins of Sapphire on March 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

In 2005, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit had an NFL-themed photoshoot that featured Jessica White and Bridget Hall.

There have been plenty of "Body Paint" photoshoots conducted in the past for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. That being said, the 2005 shoot was a bit different.

White had a Dolphins jersey painted on her. Hall, meanwhile, wore a Patriots jersey.

SI Swimsuit body paint artist Joanne Gair was in charge of the designs for White and Hall.

Check it out:

White also wore nothing but body paint for a photoshoot that took place in Grenada.

A behind-the-scenes look at White's 2009 photoshoot can be seen here.

As for Hall, she has appeared in multiple issues of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She has been photographed in Chile and Mexico among other places.

You can view the entire NFL-themed photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.