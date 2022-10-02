Look: Top Ronda Rousey "Body Paint" Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

Ronda Rousey's throwback Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos have gone viral.

The legendary MMA star, who's since pursued a career in acting and wrestling, among other things, has also become a prominent swimsuit model.

Rousey has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.

However, Rousey's top photoshoot was her "Body Paint" photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Rousey posed in nothing but paint for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Rousey's top photos with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue have been shared on social media, too.

Rousey is one of several top models to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

