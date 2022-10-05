Look: Top Surfer's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

TEAHUPO'O, TAHITI, FRENCH POLYNESIA - AUGUST 19: Courtney Conlogue of the United States after winning the Final at the Outerknown Tahiti Pro on August 19, 2022 at Teahupo'o, Tahiti, French Polynesia. (Photo by Damien Poullenot/World Surf League via Getty Images) Damien Poullenot/Getty Images

In 2020, professional surfer Courtney Conlogue officially made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.

Conlogue, 30, was born in Santa Ana, California. In 2019, she was inducted into the Surfing Walk of Fame as the Woman of the Year.

Unsurprisingly, Conlogue was honored to be included in the 2020 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

"A lot of the individuals who have done the Swim issue, like Ronda [Rousey] and Serena Williams - there are so many women who are so powerful and moving their sports," Conlogue said. "I feel very grateful to be along that roster."

A behind-the-scenes look at Conlogue's photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can be seen here.

Here's one of the top photos from Conlogue's shoot:

It wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Conlogue in a future issue of the iconic magazine.

You can view every photo from Conlogue's photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.