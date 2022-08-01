Video: SI Swim Search Surprise Reveal Is Going Viral

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Camille Kostek attends the launch of the 2022 Issue and Debut of Pay With Change with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit) Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It wasn't that long ago that Camille Kostek was an SI Swim rookie herself, now the world-renowned model is paying it forward by surprising 2023's Swim Search winner with the news that she'll be the newest member of the "swim sisterhood."

Telling Mady Dewey via Zoom:

You know that being part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is so much more than shooting for the magazine. They call it a swim sisterhood when we’re a part of this, not because of the Swim Search community, but you don’t really know a rookie from a vet. So I really hope you got to feel that at Swim Week. You might have to practice a little more in the mirror because you have your rookie shoot coming up for 2023, and I want to know how you feel about that. Congratulations! You are the Swim Search winner and one of our new rookies for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023. Welcome to the family!

An emotional Dewey couldn't believe the news.

“I’m overwhelmed. I can’t even begin to thank you,” the 25-year-old said. “This is such an insane experience. It’s a dream come true."

“I think I’ve gone through every single possible human emotion in the last hour," Dewey continued. "I’ve screamed, I’ve laughed, I’ve cried. I think I’m just overwhelmed and beyond grateful and so excited for what’s to come. It means the absolute world. It’s a dream come true. I’m just so excited for what’s to come.”

Dewey previously said that she had been a fan of SI Swim since she was 14, pointing to Kostek as inspiration, given their shared body type.

Congrats Mady!